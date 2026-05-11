(NYT) – As it adapts to the artificial intelligence era, the company is pushing many of its 78,000 workers to use the technology, and preparing to lay some of them off.

In an internal post last month, Meta told its U.S. employees that it was making a change that would affect tens of thousands of them.

What employees typed into their computer, how they moved their mouse, where they clicked and what they saw on their screen would be tracked, Meta said. The goal, the company said, was to capture employee data so Meta’s artificial intelligence models could learn “how people actually complete everyday tasks using computers.”

Many workers immediately revolted. In online comments, they blasted the tracking as a privacy violation, calling it antisocial and callous. (Read More)