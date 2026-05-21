(NYT) – Aid cuts by the Trump administration have shut down crucial disease surveillance networks and medical supply chains in East Africa.

The Ebola crisis in East Africa is rapidly escalating, with cases now confirmed in major population centers in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. Public health experts around the world and health workers on the ground say that the response has been significantly hindered by the near-absence so far of the United States, historically the leader in any major outbreak. (Read More)