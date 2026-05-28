Tech CEOs are apparently suffering from AI psychosis

May 28, 2026

OpenAI logo with a metallic outline of a brain

(TechCrunch) – CEOs “play with AI,” develop a prototype, or generate a contract, to use Levie’s examples, and then make the leap to believing agents can do the work.

But these top-level executives aren’t the people who have to review code, discover bugs, and identify calls to hallucinated libraries before software is deployed. They aren’t responsible for training AI models on a company’s idiosyncratic contract terms, nor do they have to spend days combing through contracts to find sneaky terms, as Levie indicates. (Read More)

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