To die with dignity: my young husband’s final wish came with a $65,000 price tag

(The Guardian) – My husband, Craig, didn’t want to spend his last days in the hospital. His fight with bladder cancer then became a battle to get him hospice care at home

Nearly three months after that day in the hospital, I helped him pass away from bladder cancer in the home hospice of our Brooklyn apartment, exactly where he wanted to be. I was 37 and Craig was 49. It cost over $65,000 – money we didn’t have, raised in a panic from friends and family – to give him the death he deserved. (Read More)