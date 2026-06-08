Microsoft Wants to ‘Make People Addicted’ to its New AI Assistant, Internal Documents Reveal

(404 Media) – Planning documents for “Scout” say the plan is to “make people addicted” to the tool before adding new features.

An internal Microsoft strategy document says that the plan for its just-announced “Scout” personal assistant AI is to “make people addicted” to the tool before rolling out additional functionality, 404 Media has learned. “Three phases from addictive app to agentic platform,” the documentation.

Microsoft has been piloting Scout as an internal tool for employees it was calling “ClawPilot,” since March. ClawPilot—and now Scout—are part of “Project Lobster,” which is a Microsoft plan to bring the popular OpenClaw AI tool to its Microsoft 365 suite of products in a way that nontechnical people can use. (Read More)