(Washington Post via MSN) – The launch of Foundation in 2024 was a radical step, given many in the industry’s long-standing opposition to letting autonomous devices decide where to attack without human sign-off and promises by other leading robot companies not to arm their creations.

But Pathak is part of an increasingly vocal group of Silicon Valley founders, investors and national security experts who see autonomous weapons not as the nightmarish killer robots of science fiction, but as a vital new frontier in military technology. Robots, in their view, could hone the military’s precision in combat, protecting civilians and friendly troops alike, and enable the United States to deter foreign adversaries. (Read More)