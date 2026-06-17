A Court Has Ruled That Google Is Liable for False Statements Generated by AI Overviews

June 17, 2026

Google Corporate Headquarters building with logo

(Wired) – The ruling holds that a company that designs, trains, operates, and manages an AI system must assume legal liability for any damages caused by the responses it generates.

A local court in Germany has issued a ruling that could reshape the operation of search engines and artificial-intelligence-based chatbots worldwide. The Munich Regional Court preliminarily ruled that Google is liable for a series of false statements generated by its AI Overviews feature, requiring the company to prevent the dissemination of erroneous or inaccurate claims through its search engine. (Read More)

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