Humanoid Robot Preparing to Climb Mount Everest

(Futurism) – Humanoid robots are, by definition, pretty extreme. Requiring top-of-the-line batteries, a high-degree of mobility, and a very accurate visual interface, there are few more instantly-recognizable feats of human engineering.

It makes sense, then, that one of their main use cases would be in drumming up spectacle. Humanoids have already taken part in underground fight clubs, long-distance marathons, and gnarly kung fu films.

Now, a humanoid is even “training” to complete one of the most daring spectacles ever conceived: scaling to the top of Mount Everest. (Read More)