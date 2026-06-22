Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact

(Pew Research) – More Americans are using chatbots, and some are adopting AI summaries and smart speakers. But views about AI and how fast it’s advancing tilt negative – even for younger adults

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept – it’s transforming everything from medicine to work to entertainment.

At the same time, Americans are using chatbots more than ever before and some are bringing smart devices into their households, according to a new Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults. (Read More)