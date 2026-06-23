(Wired) – Trump administration officials tell WIRED that if Anthropic wants to rerelease Fable 5, it will need to ensure the model’s guardrails can’t be circumvented. Security experts say that can’t be done.

Independent cybersecurity experts have increasingly taken the view that guardrails on AI models are only a stopgap solution, since skilled users and future AI models will find ways to bypass constraints—meaning that what the White House appears to want cannot be done.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment. (Read More)