When Diets Don’t Work: Parents Turn to Wegovy for Elementary School Kids

(WSJ) – Doctors are looking for options given growing awareness of serious health risks tied to childhood obesity

Now, even elementary schoolers are being put on popular weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy.

By prescribing GLP-1 medications early, doctors say they aim to prevent lifelong obesity and complications such as Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, which are showing up in teens and even younger children.

These drugs aren’t yet approved for obesity in patients this young. And without further studies, it isn’t certain that young children can safely use the medications for weight loss without compromising a critical period of growth for their bones and brain. (Read More)