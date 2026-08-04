A bitter pill: are you wasting your money on supplements?

(The Guardian) – Will collagen make you look younger? Could magnesium help you sleep better? Or are the benefits overstated? A dietitian reveals which are worth taking

Multivitamins are one of the most commonly used supplements worldwide – but for most people, there isn’t evidence of a huge benefit.

One of the largest trials to date found a small improvement in memory among older adults taking a daily multivitamin. But the difference was tiny, amounting to roughly a quarter of a word in a 20-word recall test. Other outcomes such as mood, immune function and overall wellbeing have generally shown little to no improvement in people who are already meeting their nutritional needs through food.

That doesn’t mean multivitamins are pointless. They may be helpful during life stages with higher nutrient requirements, such as pregnancy, or when intake or absorption is lower. (Read More)