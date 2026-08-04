Michigan Reports Two Deaths in Connection With Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

(WSJ) – Newly released emails suggest Taco Bell’s parent company was communicating with health authorities weeks before lettuce recall

Two people have died in connection with the cyclosporiasis outbreak that has spread across the U.S. this summer, according to public-health officials in Michigan, marking the first deaths tied to the unusually large flare up of the food-borne illness.

Both of the people had “significant underlying health conditions” that may have been exacerbated by cyclosporiasis and dehydration, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services said. (Read More)