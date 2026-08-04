(KFF Health News) – The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina late last year became the 575th tribe to secure federal recognition as a sovereign nation, a milestone that leaders and citizens celebrated in tears. The designation provides federal funding for an array of services, including for healthcare. John Lowery, chairman of the tribe and a state representative, declared that “the biggest benefit” would be access to the Indian Health Service — its clinics and hospitals, as well as funding that it could provide for the tribe to create its own health system.

But Lumbee researchers and healthcare providers say that money won’t be enough. (Read More)