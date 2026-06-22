Are GLP-1s Performance-Enhancing Drugs?

(The Atlantic) – A weight-loss medication eased Serena Williams’s comeback. Experts can’t agree on whether that counts as doping.

Before Serena Williams picked up her racket at London’s Andy Murray Arena last week, two questions hung over her return to tennis.

First: How would she do? She answered that, in her first competition in nearly four years, by winning. The 44-year-old and her doubles partner, the 19-year-old Victoria Mboko, ended up besting the third seed in their opening match of the Queen’s Club tournament. Their victory was sealed by a 116-mile-an-hour serve from Williams that her opponents couldn’t return.

The second will take longer to answer: Did a GLP-1 weight-loss drug enhance her performance? (Read More)