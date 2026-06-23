Puberty blocker trial will help reduce harm, says Cass report author

(BBC) – A trial examining the risks or benefits of drugs that can delay puberty for gender-questioning children will help reduce harm, according to the author of a landmark review.

Dr Hilary Cass said she was “absolutely convinced that more children will be harmed if we don’t do the trial than if we do.”

Her commentsfollow pressure from campaigners and some politicians to have the research programme scrapped after it was announced children as young as 11 could be recruited onto the trial. (Read More)