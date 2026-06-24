(WaPo via Yahoo!) – Despite growing evidence of potential harms, the allure of instant, comprehensive and personalized answers is too strong for many to overcome in a health care system plagued by high costs and inconsistency of access.

The Post previously scored how chatbots performed for medical use and examined what studies have found. Here are the stories of six Americans who turned to chatbots for health advice, and what experts say about their situations: (Read More)