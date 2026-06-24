Anyone can fake a scientific image with AI, tricking even academic journals – and undermining trust in science

June 24, 2026

Close up of a stack of magazines

(The Conversation) – The proliferation of AI-generated science images in public spaces is not simply a misinformation problem. As a researcher who studies visual science communication and public trust, I believe it also contributes to a crisis of trust in science in the age of AI, and the tools scientists have long relied on to establish visual credibility are losing their grip.

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While AI can help scientists communicate complicated ideas more creatively and efficiently, these same tools blur the lines between illustration, enhancement and fabrication. (Read More)

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