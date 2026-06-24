Is AI ruining our skills? Early results are in — and they’re not good

(Nature) – Reliance on artificial-intelligence tools degrades the abilities of physicians and software engineers, studies show.

A study2 of physicians in Poland who specialize in endoscopy — the use of flexible probes to examine the inside of the human body — shows how quickly AI tools can erode human abilities. The physicians, who had all performed at least 2,000 colonoscopies during their careers, were given access to an AI system that analyses colonoscopy images in real time and flags a type of precancerous intestinal lesion called an adenoma. The tool was available to the specialists on some days but not on others.

Once physicians began using it, their performance dropped significantly whenever the system was unavailable. (Read More)