Stripe, Anthropic, and OpenAI are backing an effort to stop respiratory infections

(MIT Technology Review) – Intercept, a new nonprofit, will focus on countering the common cold and the flu.

The common cold comes for us all—often more than once a year. And there is no way to prevent it. The best you can do is take vitamin C and stay away from people with the sniffles.

Now the payment company Stripe, founded by brothers Patrick and John Collison, says it will fund a new $500 million nonprofit whose goal is preventing both the common cold and the flu. Its eventual aim is to get rid of respiratory viruses altogether. (Read More)