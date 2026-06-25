Stripe, Anthropic, and OpenAI are backing an effort to stop respiratory infections

June 25, 2026

an x-ray of a person's chest from the front and side

(MIT Technology Review) – Intercept, a new nonprofit, will focus on countering the common cold and the flu.

The common cold comes for us all—often more than once a year. And there is no way to prevent it. The best you can do is take vitamin C and stay away from people with the sniffles.

Now the payment company Stripe, founded by brothers Patrick and John Collison, says it will fund a new $500 million nonprofit whose goal is preventing both the common cold and the flu. Its eventual aim is to get rid of respiratory viruses altogether. (Read More)

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