UK-based couple say overseas surrogacy agency made twins using wrong sperm

(The Guardian) – Couple ‘devastated’ after DNA tests for children’s British citizenship showed no biological connection to them

The Sri Lankan surrogacy agency used by the couple initially confirmed the embryos had been created using the intended father’s sperm, but later claimed the couple had signed a consent form allowing them to use donor sperm. The couple deny this.

The children’s mother said the DNA result had “struck us like a thunderbolt” but they wanted to protect the children and bring them home, saying they were “meant for us”. (Read More)