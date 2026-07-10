Cancer cases expected to soar worldwide, WHO report finds

(The Guardian) – Remarkable scientific progress against cancer has changed very little for millions of patients globally, who face devastating physical, emotional and financial consequences after diagnosis, a new World Health Organization report has warned.

One person in five will develop cancer, according to WHO estimates, and the disease will touch 92% of people, either through their own diagnosis or that of a close family member.

Dr Andre Ilbawi, team lead for cancer control at the WHO, said: “For years, the story told about cancer has been about scientific progress, new technologies, new treatment, new hope. That story is true, and it deserves to be told, but it’s not the whole story.” (Read More)