(WSJ) – Some Latin American and Caribbean countries are cutting ties to Havana’s medical program under pressure from Washington

The Trump administration’s pressure campaign against Cuba’s Communist government is zeroing in on the island’s most valuable export and one of its few remaining sources of hard currency: the doctors and nurses it deploys abroad.

The U.S. has blocked fuel shipments, sanctioned and indicted its top officials and curbed money Cubans abroad send to relatives back home. Now, the effort to throttle Cuba’s decades-old medical missions—through which Havana gets payments to export doctors and nurses to more than 50 countries—threatens billions of dollars in revenue for a country already in economic free fall. (Read More)