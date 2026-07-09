Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak Hits Grim New Milestone as Cases Top 1,000

(Gizmodo) – Health officials are reporting record numbers of the unpleasant gastrointestinal infection in southeastern Michigan.

More than half of U.S. states—29 and counting—have now reported cases of a parasitic illness that can induce weeks of watery, explosive diarrhea since the wave first emerged in May. But this mysterious outbreak, a poop tsunami, as some might say, appears to have a new epicenter. (Read More)