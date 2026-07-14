(NYT) – A.I. chatbots are not just a propaganda tool for violent extremists but are aiding in bomb construction and attack planning, new research finds.

Until recently, the Islamic State, Al Qaeda and other extremists primarily used A.I. in the information-operations realm — propaganda production, translation, recruitment and security tradecraft. But that has evolved as jihadists have turned to A.I. for tactical on-the-ground advantages, according to current and former U.S. military and counterterrorism officials and independent researchers.

The evolution highlights a broader challenge for the A.I. industry. Chatbots have built-in limitations intended to prevent users from soliciting information that could cause harm to others or themselves. But researchers have repeatedly found that people can circumvent safety protocols, often by slowly but persistently coaxing models into divulging information they are trained to restrict. (Read More)