Anthropic Says Claude’s Values Are Different Depending on Which Language You’re Using

(Gizmodo) – Anthropic researchers say they “aren’t yet sure how much of this variation is desirable.”

If you’ve ever tried chatbots in multiple languages, you already know the languages have slightly different personalities. As part of a new report on behavior inconsistencies published on Monday, Anthropic researchers acknowledged this quirk.

Rather unsettlingly, they note that due to differences in the attributes of texts the models are trained on, the differences might run deeper than just tone, and might actually change the model’s priorities. (Read More)