Lab-grown sperm: scientists inch closer to fertility breakthrough

(Nature) – Sci-fi procedure generates immature human sperm from stem cells, nurturing them on a mouse’s kidney.

It sounds like science fiction: collecting a person’s blood cells, engineering them so they eventually transform into immature sperm, and then incubating them in a tiny pouch grown on a mouse’s kidney.

But it’s not. Today, a team of researchers reported in the journal Cell Stem Cell that it has successfully carried out the procedure, with the ultimate goal of making mature human sperm in the laboratory. (Read More)