Sperm donors need limits, says a European fertility group

(MIT Technology Review) – Some donor-conceived people are finding hundreds of siblings. An international cap on donations could help prevent that.

Other donor-conceived people who have been able to track down siblings have found they have tens or even hundreds of them. One donor-conceived woman who found 25 half-siblings over the course of seven years told the Guardian, “It does make you feel a bit mass-produced.”

We need international limits on the number of children a single donor can contribute to, a European fertility organization argued yesterday. At a conference in London, members laid out plans to start with a Europe-wide limit. (Read More)