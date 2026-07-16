AI avatars are reshaping society in China — the law is trying to catch up

(Nature) – Digital people are fulfilling roles from running hospitals to giving lectures to offering companionship.

At the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Guangzhou, students can listen to lectures given by AI avatars that look and speak just like Albert Einstein or mathematician John Nash. The avatars can even answer students’ questions.

Universities are one of many settings in China where virtual avatars are being deployed. These computer-generated figures are built using artificial-intelligence tools, including video-generation models and large language models (LLMs), enabling them to speak and have conversations. Some of the first examples were digital salespeople on platforms such as the shopping website Taobao and Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. (Read More)