Boys’ ADHD symptoms linked to addictive social media use in new study

(Washington Post via MSN) – The adolescent boys indicated in the questionnaire that they found themselves frequently thinking about social media. They wanted to use it less often, but felt unable to stop. A year later, when their parents were asked about their children’s behavior, those same boys were more likely to demonstrate rising symptoms of ADHD.

This finding, from a new study by researchers at the University of California at San Francisco, adds to growing research linking increased social media use to detrimental effects on attention, memory and cognition. (Read More)