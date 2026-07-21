Cyclospora investigation still points to recalled lettuce, FDA says

(Axios) – The FDA said Monday it still thinks Taylor Farms lettuce is likely behind a Cyclospora outbreak, even after pulling back earlier test results linking the produce to the parasite.

Why it matters: Tracking the source of the diarrhea-causing illness presents a steep challenge for health officials and suppliers, while news of a false positive risks confusing consumers about which recalled products to avoid. At least 1,644 people have fallen ill, though officials believe the true number is likely much higher. (Read More)