Cyclospora investigation still points to recalled lettuce, FDA says

July 21, 2026

(Axios) – The FDA said Monday it still thinks Taylor Farms lettuce is likely behind a Cyclospora outbreak, even after pulling back earlier test results linking the produce to the parasite.

Why it matters: Tracking the source of the diarrhea-causing illness presents a steep challenge for health officials and suppliers, while news of a false positive risks confusing consumers about which recalled products to avoid. At least 1,644 people have fallen ill, though officials believe the true number is likely much higher. (Read More)

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