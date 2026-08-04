Killing People Is Not the Same as Allowing Them to Die

(CT) – Caregiver burnout is a real problem, as anyone who has cared for a vulnerable loved one will tell you. Many are exhausted and frustrated when those they love cannot take care of themselves. In these situations, both those carrying this burden and those seeing themselves a burden to others would naturally find euthanasia tempting. This makes it all the more necessary to ensure that there’s no option to end the frustration by killing the person needing care.

Our culture idolizes independence and self-sufficiency to the point that people fear dependence on others more than almost anything else. The feeling of “being a burden” and a pervasive sense of loneliness are major reasons people seek euthanasia. The church of Jesus Christ has to offer people a better way of thinking about life and dependence if we want to push against the horrors of euthanasia. (Read More)