As a weekly anti-HIV pill nears the market, vaccine research faces new hurdles

(Science) – Trial failed of supposedly potent antibodies that the leading vaccine candidates aim to trigger

Rio de Janeiro—Powerful anti-HIV drugs took another step forward at the 26th International AIDS Conference, held here last week. Among the most exciting findings were studies showing one pill a week could be enough to keep HIV under control in people living with the virus—a significant improvement over the current once-a-day regimen. But vaccine development, which has struggled even as treatments advance, faced new questions as a study highlighted the limits of unusually powerful antibodies that the leading vaccine candidates aim to trigger. (Read More)