(NYT) – The federal government is ending its contract with a Kentucky nonprofit that it says pressured medical workers to remove organs from patients who were getting better.

The federal government is firing the nonprofit group that coordinates organ donations in Kentucky after finding that it tried to pursue organs from critically ill people who were recovering from their injuries.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, will effectively shut down the organization, called Network for Hope. It is part of a monthslong effort to address unsafe and unfair practices in the United States organ transplant system. (Read More)