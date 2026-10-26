‘Don’t sweat the small stuff’: hospice workers share 12 lessons about life and death

(The Guardian) – Hospice and end-of-life workers discuss what they’ve learned from their work and patients in their last moments

Courtney first started working with dying patients when she was an oncology nurse. Patients would come to her from the intensive care unit (ICU) or other areas of the hospital when they had a limited time to live and were on comfort measures only – a medical term for care that focuses on relieving pain and distress rather than prolonging life.

“I fell in love with it,” says Courtney. She loved getting the rooms ready, dimming the lights, and creating a gentle, pleasant atmosphere for the patient and their families to say their goodbyes.

After a brief stint working in the ICU, Courtney began working in hospice care full-time. She says her job has reshaped how she approaches her life both personally and professionally. We spoke to her and other hospice and end-of-life workers about what they’ve learned from their work and their patients. (Read More)