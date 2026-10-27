Treatments for age-related infertility are being developed at last

(The Economist) – Startups hope to improve IVF by revealing the biology of infertility

Two European startups are developing treatments to improve the viability of human eggs. They are building on research that has peered deep inside the human egg to explain exactly why baby-making becomes so error-prone as women age. By identifying the molecules and processes responsible for faulty eggs, the companies hope to improve standard IVF protocols.

A woman’s eggs are some of the oldest cells in her body. (Read More)