Texas Children’s Hospital opens detransition clinic after $10 million Paxton settlement

(KHOU via MSN) – The clinic provides medical care to patients who previously received gender-transition care. It offers detransition-related medical care to patients through age 21 and detransition-related obstetric and gynecologic care to patients older than 21, according to Paxton’s office.

Patients may receive services at different Texas Children’s locations depending on their individual needs and their care team’s recommendations, the office said.

Under the settlement, the hospital must fully fund the clinic’s services for its first five years so patients can receive care at no cost. (Read More)