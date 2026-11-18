(NY Post) – The South Korean researchers are part of a growing effort among scientists around the world to rewire living brains with cutting-edge technology and ingenuity. This year’s Nobel Prize in medicine went to Stanford’s Karl Deisseroth and two researchers based in Germany, Georg Nagel and Peter Hegemann. Their work helped establish optogenetics, which lets scientists use light to turn selected nerve cells on or off.

Researchers hope that physically changing connections within the brain could eventually help treat depression, PTSD and other mental health issues. But the prospect of altering how people respond to their own memories with sci-fi-esque techniques also raises questions about how far treatment should go — particularly if an unwanted change can’t be undone. (Read More)