(NYT) – Many researchers have the laudable intention of learning about the brain, but in doing this work they may be opening the door to our inner worlds’ being exploited for commercial gain. It’s a terrifying future we aren’t prepared for.

I learned this for myself a year ago at Cornell University, when I spent three hours, over two days, strapped in an fMRI machine (which can show the real-time changes in blood flow in the brain). (Read More)