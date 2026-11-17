(STAT News) – A well-intended policy may put pressure on families to make decisions before they are ready

Hailey (not her real name) was 22 years old, a college student who had suffered a catastrophic brain injury in a traffic accident. She lay before me in our neuroscience intensive care unit, her heart beating steadily, her skin warm, a ventilator breathing for her. I was performing an apnea test, the final step in determining whether she had died by neurological criteria. It’s part of my job as a neurointensivist at Oregon Health & Science University. The longest 10 minutes of my life are those I spend watching for any small chest movement as we remove a patient from a breathing machine. I can’t let my eyes wander. I can’t blink. Hailey never took a breath; she was brain dead.

Her parents sat vigil for two days, waiting for her sister to arrive from overseas so she could say goodbye. When they finally accepted that their daughter had died, the organ donation team took over. (Read More)