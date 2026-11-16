(WSJ) – The Pan American Health Organization, an international health body, has revoked the coveted status, sources say

The Pan American Health Organization, an international health body, has revoked the U.S.’s measles elimination status, people familiar with the matter said, a stunning reversal for a nation that has kept the vaccine-preventable disease at bay for decades.

The U.S. achieved measles elimination status in 2000 after robust immunization campaigns and the creation of a program that made shots free for millions of children.

Many public health experts and epidemiologists expected the U.S. to lose elimination status, as outbreaks over the past two years have exploded to highs not seen in decades. (Read More)