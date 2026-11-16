(Slate) – In 1977, a drug rejected by doctors became a sensation among Americans. The aftermath has been forgotten. It shouldn’t be.

There was a reason that laetrile wasn’t approved in the U.S. The medical authorities had determined that it didn’t work. “The testimony that you have not heard today is from those patients who have died from cancer, who have taken laetrile,” Fernbach continued. “They can’t speak to the other side of the coin.”

The cancer patients in the room found that argument offensive. “What would you rather have sitting here, a live anecdote or a dead statistic?” asked one of them.

That day in Texas, the patients’ argument won out. The bill to legalize laetrile cleared the committee without opposition.

It was a scene that played out over and over in 1977—a national debate about who gets to decide which medical treatments are OK and which are illegal. (Read More)