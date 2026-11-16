(The Guardian) – About 1.6 million people in the UK have this agonising condition, but it is often viewed as a comical malady brought on by overconsumption and idleness. What can be done to end the stigma?

Historically, gout was understood as an affliction of leisure, of indulgence, even of quality. The Georgians thought it “a disease of the better sort, a superiority tax, a celebrity complaint,” according to the book Gout: The Patrician Malady. “Gout is the distemper of a gentleman,” Lord Chesterfield said, “whereas rheumatism is the distemper of a hackney coachman.” Gout was a hereditary trait that ran in good families; a badge of honour; a mark of distinction.

To some extent, those beliefs still colour our view of gout as a comical malady brought on by excess and idleness. (Read More)