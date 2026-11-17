(Washington Post) – With millions of patients taking GLP-1 drugs, doctors are discovering rare but worrying problems affecting the body and the mind.

But as the lawsuits move through the courts, they are putting a difficult question at the center of the GLP-1 revolution: When millions of people are taking relatively new drugs, how much evidence of a rare but devastating risk is enough to require a warning?

Here’s what the latest research tells us about the potential risks of GLP-1 drugs — and what remains unknown. (Read More)