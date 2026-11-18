(NYT) – In one demonstration, a former singer sang a musical scale. Afterward she cried tears of joy.

Brain signals from a 46-year-old man who lost his voice to A.L.S. were decoded by experimental brain implants and translated directly into intelligible speech. A 58-year-old woman, a trained singer, whose voice was gradually silenced by the disease, was able to sing a musical scale.

The new advances from researchers at the University of California, Davis, to be presented next week at the Society for Neuroscience conference in Washington, demonstrate that research into brain-computer interfaces are crossing from proof-of-concept demonstrations into everyday usefulness. (Read More)