U.S. State Laws Contributing to Rises in Pregnancy-Related Deaths

(Reuters) – State laws restricting access to family planning and abortion are contributing to rising rates of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States, researchers say. The chief contributors, they reported this week in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, are laws and fiscal restrictions that result in closures of Planned Parenthood clinics and laws restricting abortions to very early in pregnancies, often before many women know they are pregnant.