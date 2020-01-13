First Direct Comparison of Stem Cells vs Drugs in MS Underway

(Medscape) – The first trial that will directly compare the safety and efficacy of stem cell transplantation to the best available drugs in the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) has launched. Investigators are examining whether a one-time transplantation of autologous hematopoietic stem cells is superior to the best available biologic therapies, including natalizumab, alemtuzumab, ocrelizumab, and rituximab in the treatment of RRMS, the most common form of the disease.