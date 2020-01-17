Are Doctors Discarding ‘Injured’ Kidneys That Might Be Used for Transplant?

(U.S. News & World Report) – Many of the donor kidneys that are discarded each year in the United States could instead be effectively transplanted, a large new study suggests. At issue are kidneys from deceased donors that are acutely injured. Right now in the United States, about 30% of those organs are discarded, rather than being given to patients on transplant waitlists. But the new study found that donor kidneys with signs of acute injury were no more likely to fail than non-injured kidneys from similar donors.