Questions of Ethics Arise As the Age of Gene-edited Humans Looms

(IOL) – Cape Town – In the not-too-distant future, babies will be made through science instead of sex and we will live in an age of genetically modified humans.

According to American technology futurist and Hacking Darwin author Jamie Metzl, it’s inevitable science will soon be advanced enough to make human gene editing, not only possible, but widespread.

The difficult question is whether humans will be able to use this power fairly and ethically.