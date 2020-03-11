How We Learned to Keep Organs Alive Outside the Body: A Horrible History

March 11, 2020

(The Conversation) – Successful organ donation is a fairly recent phenomenon, still only decades old. The first successful kidney transplant was performed by a group of surgeons led by Dr Joseph Murray in Boston in 1954 between the identical Herrick twins – the recipient lived for eight years. But the story does not really begin there. As a concept, transplantation of body parts can be seen as early at the third century, with the Arabian physicians Cosmos and Damien depicted in several famous paintings “successfully” transplanting an entire leg.

Posted by

Posted in News, Organ Donation / Transplantation

Ad
Ad